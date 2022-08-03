'Top Player'- Former Manchester City Defender Joleon Lescott Praises Kalvin Phillips

Former Manchester City player Joleon Lescott has been full of praise for new signing Kalvin Phillips, labelling the midfielder a 'top player' thanks to his versatility.

Phillips is one of the newest arrivals at the club this summer, having joined City last month from Leeds United. The Yorkshireman comes with big expectations, having been one of the most consistent holding midfielders in the League over the past few seasons.

The 26-year-old spent his entire career with boyhood club Leeds prior to signing for The Cityzens. The midfielder emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa, a man who City boss Pep Guardiola credits as a major influence.

IMAGO / News Images

His performances at Leeds earned him international recognition and he was called up to the England squad for the 2021 Euros. Phillips was a mainstay in the Three Lions' side as they reached the final of the tournament and was voted England's player of the year.

The former Leeds man showed a different side to his game under Gareth Southgate as he was deployed as a more advanced midfielder in comparison to his role at Leeds, reflecting the England man's versatility.

His adaptability impressed former City man Lescott, who believes this side of Phillips' game is what makes him such a special talent. Speaking to Mancity.com, he said: “I don’t think he’s restricted to one position in regard to our system."

“Potentially, yeah, I think he’s got the qualities to do that (play a more advanced role like he did with England) but more importantly he’s got the intelligence to do that and also play centre-back."

Lescott continued: “There’s not a lot wrong with him overall but the fact he can play multiple positions highlights his intelligence which may go unnoticed to the average person watching the game.

“He plays all of those positions very well, and in one of the best tournaments England have had in recent years (Euro 2020), he came out as the star performer.

“Kalvin’s a top player.”

While Phillips is expected to be a rotation option for Rodri in defensive midfield, his ability to play other positions may allow him to gain more minutes elsewhere on the pitch this season. The England man will be hoping his versatility can secure him regular game-time within City's squad with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.

