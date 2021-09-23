Man City 'Keeping Close Checks' on La Liga and Spain Forward - Pep Guardiola Labelled As 'Long-Term Admirer'

Manchester City have been linked, once again, with a move for La Liga and Spanish international forward Mikel Oyarzabal, ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer next year.

Pep Guardiola currently has a plethora of top-quality attacking players available to him, however owing to the Catalan coach’s desire to 'shake' his squad following last season’s Premier League triumph, it is always feasible for new attackers to arrive.

Manchester City are understood to be in the market for a striker, either in the upcoming January transfer window or more likely, in next year’s summer window. Consequently, the club have once again been linked to one player capable of operating as a forward.

Moreover, several of the side’s attackers are understood to wish to leave the club and should this materialise, City will likely look to acquire adequate replacements. Following on, the Premier League champions have been linked to a highly-rated Spaniard this week.

According to the exclusive information of TEAMtalk, Manchester City are ‘continuing to keep close checks’ on Real Sociedad star and Spanish international Mikel Oyarzabal.

The report goes on to note that Pep Guardiola is a ‘long-term’ admirer of the 24-year-old, and it is possible that owing to Oyarzabal's ability to play effectively in any position across the frontline, the Catalan coach would like to have the player as a member of his squad.

Mikel Oyarzabal has made a total of 245 appearances for Real Sociedad since breaking into the first-team back in 2015, and the forward has notably enjoyed a strong start to the 2021/22 La Liga campaign having recorded four goals in Real Sociedad’s opening five matches.

City have been linked with Oyarzabal on several occasions in recent years, most notably in 2019 when the Spaniard was frequently rumoured to be a potential replacement for Leroy Sane. However, a move did not materialise.

Since Sane left the club in 2020, City have since acquired Ferran Torres from Valencia and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, and owing to this, it is unlikely that Mikel Oyarzabal will be targeted by the Blues unless an existing attacker leaves the club.

