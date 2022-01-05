Manchester City 'Keeping Tabs' on Two Premier League Managers as Potential Pep Guardiola Replacements

Manchester City are reportedly 'keeping tabs' on two current Premier League managers, as they look to put together a shortlist of potential Pep Guardiola replacements.

Ever since Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City manager in the summer of 2016, the Etihad club have stamped their authority as the most dominant side in English football.

Setting the record for the highest number of points in a Premier League season (100), as well as winning an unprecedented domestic treble while securing ten trophies in five full seasons, speaks volumes of the Catalan’s impact at the club.

However, as is the case with any managerial appointment, there comes a time when changes has to occur and names decide to move on, and for Manchester City, they will be preparing for the departure of Pep Guardiola - whenever that time may be.

As per a report by the Athletic, Manchester City are ‘keeping tabs’ on the progress of Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira as a ‘potential successor’ to Pep Guardiola, when his time at the Etihad Stadium comes to an end.

It is reported that the City Football Group model ‘values’ coaches who they feel are ‘in tune’ with them and their system. Factors such as ‘previous experience’ with the group, allied to an impressive showing at ‘another club’ leads to ‘strong candidates’ for consideration.

Patrick Vieira took on the role of training and youth development at Manchester City in 2011, going on to manage the Elite Development Squad in 2013 and was at the helm at the City Football Group's New York City from 2016 to 2018 - which certainly ticks all the boxes, alongside his current spell at Crystal Palace which is turning heads.

While Mikel Arteta has not managed a club under CFG ownership before, he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant from 2016 to 2019 - a period where Manchester City accomplished their two most record-breaking seasons.

Only time will tell who will take on the role post-Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but the one thing that is assured is that a thorough process will be undertaken in order to find a worthy successor.

