Huge boost as Man City star 'likely' to be fit to face Arsenal

Nathan Allen

Kevin De Bruyne is 'likely' to be fit in time to face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium for Wednesday Night's Premier League fixture, according to The Telegraph.

The Belgian, who has had a hand in 24 goals in just 26 league appearances this season, missed the games against Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester United with a minor injury, thought to be to his shoulder.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, reports are now indicating that he will be fit to face the Gunners in a hastily rearranged clash in midweek. If he plays, it will be the first of up to ten more Premier League games left for the midfielder this season as he attempts to break the Premier League assist record (20, set by Thierry Henry). De Bruyne is currently on 16 league assists. 

De Bruyne was sorely missed by Pep Guardiola's men on Sunday afternoon as they fell limply to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. 

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (7)
(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

-----

Man United tried to sign Man City star before he joined in the summer

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo was a target of Manchester United before he joined the blue side of Manchester in the summer transfer window.

Nathan Allen

"He will recover and he's an exceptional goalkeeper" - Pep Guardiola on Ederson after derby mistakes

Errors from Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson led to the goals that sealed the derby in favour of Manchester United. However, Pep Guardiola only had kind words to say about his player before he revealed his expectations from the Brazil International.

Shruti Sadbhav

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

The team of match officials to oversee Wednesday night's Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal have been confirmed.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola says 'lack of concentration' was the reason behind Manchester City's 2-0 loss

In the 182nd meeting between the two sides, Manchester United picked a convincing victory over Manchester City and are now posing a serious threat to Chelsea's fourth position in the Premier League table.

Shruti Sadbhav

"This performance is not acceptable for us" - Bernardo Silva gives a brutal response to Manchester derby loss

After losing their third derby this season, Manchester City players are evidently unhappy with the dip in their recent form. Here's what Bernardo Silva had to say about the side's disappointing result at Old Trafford.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell to a third derby defeat of the season at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial and Scott Mctominay's goals enough to see off Pep Guardiola's side. Here's five things we learned from the game.

Brandon Evans

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell embarrassingly to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford; here's how we rated the players.

Nathan Allen

PHIL FODEN STARTS! - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Team News)

Pep Guardiola makes several changes from the side who beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in midweek.

harryasiddall

Man City 'willing' to let star striker go if Champions League ban is upheld

In the light of UEFA's 2-year ban on the club, a reluctant Manchester City might let go of their legendary striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City put Inter centre-back 'top of their summer shopping list' - £80 million fee mentioned

After months of being linked with Inter Milan star, the latest reports claim Manchester City are willing to pay a large amount for Skriniar.

Shruti Sadbhav