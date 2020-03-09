Huge boost as Man City star 'likely' to be fit to face Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne is 'likely' to be fit in time to face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium for Wednesday Night's Premier League fixture, according to The Telegraph.

The Belgian, who has had a hand in 24 goals in just 26 league appearances this season, missed the games against Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester United with a minor injury, thought to be to his shoulder.

However, reports are now indicating that he will be fit to face the Gunners in a hastily rearranged clash in midweek. If he plays, it will be the first of up to ten more Premier League games left for the midfielder this season as he attempts to break the Premier League assist record (20, set by Thierry Henry). De Bruyne is currently on 16 league assists.

De Bruyne was sorely missed by Pep Guardiola's men on Sunday afternoon as they fell limply to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

