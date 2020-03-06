City Xtra
Kevin De Bruyne fitness stance revealed ahead of Manchester derby

Nathan Allen

Kevin de Bruyne believes he may be fit to play in Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, according to the Mirror. 

De Bruyne came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa, but was left out of the squad altogether against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek with a shoulder injury.

However, the damage to his shoulder is thought to be 'not serious', and there's a chance he could be back in time for the clash with Manchester United this weekend. 

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

De Bruyne missed over half of last season with a series of injuries, so City staff can be forgiven for exercising extreme caution when using the Belgian this campaign, particularly in league match. City currently sit 22 points behind first place Liverpool, but seven points above third place Leicester City with a game in hand. 

