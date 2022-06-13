Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out Against Nations League

Ahead of Belgium’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Poland tomorrow, Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne has once again shared his thoughts on the tournament.

‘KDB’ played for 72 minutes in Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Wales and 75 minutes in their 6-1 battering of Poland, in which he netted a goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Belgium international spoke out against the tournament last week, when he said the added fixtures at the end of the season were “asking for trouble”.

The Man City man didn’t hold back when questioned about the competition again, telling the Independent: “You are never going to play 79 games. It’s not possible.

“But it’s not only playing games, it’s the training, it’s the travelling, it’s everything. Sometimes you go away and travel, but you do not play. It's even exhausting.”

City’s number 17 was also concerned with how the format may rob less experienced players of valuable international minutes.

He told the mail: “I feel playing the Nations League for a lot of countries gives less opportunity (to fringe players) because the tournament feels a little bit more important than it actually is.”

Blues fans will be hoping the playmaker can remain injury free throughout the duration of the Nations League and continue his fine form from last season into the next.

