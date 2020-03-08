City Xtra
Man City prepare huge offer worth €21M a year to extend key player's contract

markgough96

Manchester City have commenced negotiations to extend Kevin De Bruyne's contract until 2025 - and the club are prepared to offer €21M a year to secure the player's agreement, reports journalist Nicolo Shira.

Kevin De Bruyne last signed an extension with City in 2018, which saw the Belgian commit his future in Manchester until 2023. City are now keen to extend the deal for an additional two years, in order to signal the club's continued ambition in spite of the potential ban from the UEFA Champions League. 

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city (7)
Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The deal, worth €21M a year, works out at around £350,000 a week. That would cement De Bruyne's status as one of the best paid players in the league - a figure commensurate with his status as one of the most talented players in England.

This season, De Bruyne leads the Premier League for assists and his dominant displays in midfield have seen the play-maker considered as one of the favourites to land the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award.

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-man-city (19)
(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Alongside the contract talks with De Bruyne as per Schira's report, it has also been reported elsewhere that similar negotiations have begun to extent Raheem Sterling's stay in Manchester. 

-----

