Man City midfielder registers interest in studying for UEFA coaching badges

Danny Lardner

Kevin De Bruyne has registered an interest in studying online for his UEFA ‘A’ and ‘B’ coaching badges, in preparation for his career after football, according to the Telegraph.

The Manchester City midfielder has reportedly shown an interest in remaining within the football world by becoming a coach after he hangs up his boots.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany’s transition to player-coach has been an influence in several Belgium players taking up the chance to study for their badges. The former City captain returned to Anderlecht in May last year as player-manager, but removed himself from managerial duties in August after a winless start to the Belgian Pro League.

Nevertheless, De Bruyne has developed a curiosity of the coaching world, and has shown more than a hint of tactical acumen in his analysis of Manchester City's 3-0 win over Arsenal in December. 

The 28-year-old explained how Arsenal's forwards' failure to press after the ball had moved past them allowed City's attack to be so potent.

Image placeholder title
(Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

De Bruyne isn't the only City player looking to venture into the managerial sphere - 19-year-old defender Eric Garcia has already started on his badges.

“Three years ago, four years ago, I started thinking that I would like to have the coaching badges for in the future,” Garcia told The Athletic. “That’s why I started doing the first course, and then once I finish this one, I will go for the second one.”

-----

Comments

