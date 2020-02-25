Roberto Martinez feels Belgian midfielder is 'committed to the project' following ban from Champions League

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has expressed his view that Manchester City midfielder and Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne 'is committed to the project of Manchester City' in spite of the club's ban from the UEFA Champions League, during an interview with beIN Sports.

UEFA's decision to hand City a €30m fine and a two-year ban from the Champions League has prompted speculation about a number of player's futures with the club, including leading stars such as Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

Martinez, however, has downplayed talk that De Bruyne is rethinking his commitment to Manchester City in light of the decision.

'We don't know what's going to happen - the ban maybe will be [reduced] to one year. I think two years will have big implications to Manchester City', the Spaniard said in relation to City's appeal to the CAS regards UEFA's punishment.

'But I think it's too early. I don't think everyone is thinking to their futures just yet. I think the time of talking about the future of the players will be after all these competitions are clear'.

While Martinez's comments may assuage some anxiety among City fans about De Bruyne's future, his hints about the fact that player's will consider their futures should City fail to get UEFA's decision overturned or at least reduced serves as a stark reminder of the drastic consequences the club may suffer if the CAS appeal is unsuccessful.

