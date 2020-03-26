City Xtra
Man City star 'taking his time' in giving club 'guarantees' about his future - will 'try to leave' unless Champions League ban is overturned

markgough96

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is 'taking his time in giving [Man City] guarantees' about his future, as the player is unwilling to stay so long as the club's two-year ban from the Champions League remains in place, claim Belgian media outlet Sport/Foot as relayed by Sport Witness. 

De Bruyne's contract with City is not set to expire until June 2023, but the club want to secure an extension from the Belgian as a signal of his commitment amid the uncertainty that clouds City's future participation in the UEFA Champions League. 

Sport/Foot claim that De Bruyne and his entourage want to 'bide their time', as they are unwilling to see the player miss out on playing in Europe's elite competition, especially in the peak years of his career. 

Although De Bruyne has yet to respond negatively to City's overtures about a new deal, the 'absence of communication is a way of communicating in itself', say Sport/Foot.

The ongoing coronavirus epidemic has delayed City's appeal to the CAS over UEFA's two-year ban from the Champions League even further, which will inevitably mean that more speculation about player's future continues to fill the headlines. 

Earlier today, it was also revealed that eight of City's rivals in the current top ten of the Premier League have written to the CAS, in order to express their belief that Pep Guardiola's side should not be granted a delay on the ban pending the hearing of the appeal. 

