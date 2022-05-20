Skip to main content

Manchester City Kit Confirmed for Premier League Finale Against Aston Villa Following 2022/23 Edition Release

Following the release of their brand new 2022/2023 kit, Manchester City's attire for their Premier League finale against Aston Villa this weekend has been confirmed, amid suggestions that the new edition could be unveiled on the pitch on Sunday.

On Thursday morning, German sports manufacturers PUMA, alongside Manchester City, unveiled the launch of their much-awaited home kit for the upcoming 2022/2023 season.

Manchester City's latest release is a special tribute to the late Colin Bell, as it features the club crest in the centre of the shirt, as well as an iconic maroon trim that the ‘King of the Kippax’ wore as he led the club to the First Division title in 1968.

As the club’s latest shirt has seemingly been a smash hit amongst a majority of Manchester City fans online, several supporters have wondered whether Pep Guardiola’s side will don the retro-inspired release in their upcoming Premier League title decider against Aston Villa.

According to information provided by journalist Mike Minay, Manchester City are understood not to be wearing their brand new home kit for the upcoming season at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This revelation is set to disappoint some supporters, as a glimpse at the official pictures of the players in the glorious release has meant several fans have expressed how they are itching to see their beloved superstars sport the shirts on the pitch.

With the Premier League champions having the golden opportunity of winning their fourth league title on the last day of the season in dramatic fashion, Manchester City fans have voiced their desire to witness their side seal the milestone in style by donning the 2022/23 home kit.

Read More

However, it is key to remember that the mission of becoming Premier League champions is far from accomplished for City, who currently have a slender one-point advantage over nearest challengers Liverpool.

In addition, their reverse fixture against Steven Gerrard’s men in December in which they battled their way to a 2-1 victory indicates that walking away with the all-important three points is easier said than done.

Ultimately, it's safe to say that the sight of witnessing Manchester City lifting the Premier League crown takes preference over seeing the players don the gorgeous new home kit on Sunday for the club’s loyal fanbase. 

