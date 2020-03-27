City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City labelled 'pariah club' by Premier League rivals following UEFA sanction enquiry

Danny Lardner

Manchester City are regarded as a ‘pariah club’ by a number of their Premier League rivals, according to the Independent.

Following the proposal from eight Premier League clubs to keep Manchester City out of European competition while the Court of Arbitration for Sport considers the case, it will now be ‘hard to rebuild relationships’ for Sheikh Mansour's club.

City's appeal to the CAS against their two-year ban from European football has been pushed back far enough that the possibility of them entering next year's Champions League during the wait has been entertained.

Since then, every top-half Premier League club with the exception of Manchester City and Sheffield United have proposed that their ban be upheld for next season, prompting a claim that the Blues have become a 'pariah club' - that phrase coming from a 'senior football source', according to the Independent.

uefa-champions-league-and-uefa-cup-draw

As of yet, Manchester City have no plans to defer the ban and attempt to take part in next season's competition, but the move to pre-empt this decision from other clubs suggests City's off-field legal disputes are fast becoming a concern for English football's top clubs.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ilkay Gundogan campaigns for shopping services and support in Germany amid COVID-19 crisis

Ilkay Gundogan is campaigning for new services to aid the nurses in Germany amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola identifies Juventus defender as potential centre-back recruit this summer

Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in recruiting Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci (32) to Manchester City this summer.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola identifies two problem positions in defence to improve Man City next season

Pep Guardiola is looking to shake-up Manchester City's back-line this summer with two new signings in the next transfer window.

richarddugdale

Bayern Munich plot player exchange + £50 million cash bid to persuade Man City to part with Leroy Sané

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are prepared to offer David Alaba plus £50 million for Leroy Sane this summer, report SunSport.

markgough96

Man City 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender - but rival interest from Man United, Everton & Inter Milan

Manchester City are among a trio of Premier League sides 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, but Inter Milan lead the race, say L'Arena.

markgough96

Manchester City 'surprised' by one Premier League rivals' involvement in UEFA ban enquiry

Manchester City officials are said to be 'surprised' by Liverpool's involvement in an attempt to clarify UEFA’s position, expecting only clubs below them in the Premier League to express an interest.

Alex Farrell

Swap deal involving David Alaba and Leroy Sané stalls – Austrian prefers move to Spain

There has been a few developments in the rumours linking David Alaba to Manchester City in a potential swap deal for Leroy Sané.

Alex Farrell

Leeds United set to exercise £8 million buyout clause for Man City midfielder

Championship side Leeds United are ready to exercise their right to buy Jack Harrison for £8m, report The Athletic.

markgough96

Man City star 'taking his time' in giving club 'guarantees' about his future - will try to leave unless Champions League ban is overturned

Belgian media outlet Sport/Foot report that Man City star Kevin de Bruyne could look to leave the club, unless its Champions League ban is overturned.

markgough96

Nearly half of the Premier League clubs are looking to stop Man City participating in next seasons Champions League

Nine of the twenty current Premier League sides are looking to stop Manchester City competing in next years UEFA Champions League.

Harry Winters

by

Sapsap