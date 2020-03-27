Manchester City labelled 'pariah club' by Premier League rivals following UEFA sanction enquiry

Manchester City are regarded as a ‘pariah club’ by a number of their Premier League rivals, according to the Independent.

Following the proposal from eight Premier League clubs to keep Manchester City out of European competition while the Court of Arbitration for Sport considers the case, it will now be ‘hard to rebuild relationships’ for Sheikh Mansour's club.

City's appeal to the CAS against their two-year ban from European football has been pushed back far enough that the possibility of them entering next year's Champions League during the wait has been entertained.

Since then, every top-half Premier League club with the exception of Manchester City and Sheffield United have proposed that their ban be upheld for next season, prompting a claim that the Blues have become a 'pariah club' - that phrase coming from a 'senior football source', according to the Independent.

As of yet, Manchester City have no plans to defer the ban and attempt to take part in next season's competition, but the move to pre-empt this decision from other clubs suggests City's off-field legal disputes are fast becoming a concern for English football's top clubs.

