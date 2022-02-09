Manchester City Launch Appeal to UEFA Over Kyle Walker’s Three-Match Champions League Ban

Manchester City have appealed UEFA's decision to hand Kyle Walker a three-game ban after his challenge on RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva in a group-stage defeat for his side in December, according to a new report.

Walker was shown a straight red card after an unnecessary kick at Andre Silva in the second-half of Manchester City's 2-1 group-stage to RB Leipzig in December.

The England international was previously set to miss the Round of 16 stage and the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final should Manchester City progress, after the Sky Blues accepted the punishment given to the right-back for his reckless challenge in Germany.

However, having looked at the length of suspensions handed for similar incidents in the recent past, City have appealed UEFA's decision to hand Walker a three-game ban in the Champions League, according to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that Manchester City feel that a three-game suspension is excessive as compared to similar incidents in Europe's elite club competition, despite UEFA branding Walker's challenge as an 'assault' and subsequently handing out the three-match ban.

The Premier League champions hope to persuade UEFA in reducing the length of the ban by highlighting the number of games missed by the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Muller, Idrissa Gueye and Andriy Yarmalenko after similar incidents in recent European campaigns.

Walker admitted that his tackle was a show of poor judgement in an interview in January, as he said: "My red card against Leipzig was very bad judgement and a stupid error that a 31-year-old should not be making with the amount of games that I have played.

"I am human, I make mistakes and I am learning from that and will bounce back. Hopefully my performances between now and the end of the season can justify that and I am picking up some silverware."

