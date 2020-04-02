City Xtra
Leaked: Manchester City 2020/21 away shirt design details

Freddie Pye

Further information surrounding the 2020/2021 Manchester City away shirt produced by Puma has been revealed by 0F0Ball courtesy of FootyHeadlines on Thursday evening.

According to the report, next season's edition of away shirt will be predominantly black, combined with what Puma describe as 'dark denim' - a very dark shade of blue.

manchester-city-20-21-away-kit-1

The design of the away shirt will be similar to the recently leaked mosaic-inspired home shirt. As per the report, the kit will draw inspiration from the architecture of Manchester, specifically buildings found in the Castlefield area of the city.

puma-manchester-city-20-21-away-kit-6

As stated by FootyHeadlines, details as to how the pattern is set to be implemented remain unknown, however the pattern itself was revealed by 0F0Ball on a leaked new training top to be released next season.

puma-manchester-city-20-21-away-kit-1

