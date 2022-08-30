Skip to main content

Manchester City Leaked FIFA 23 Ratings

FIFA 23 is coming soon, and Manchester City's team ratings have been leaked.

Manchester City's team ratings for FIFA 23 have been leaked, and there are a few impressive ratings for Pep Guardiola's side.

Erling Haaland has a high rating, but the Norwegian is surprisingly not the highest rated player in the Manchester City squad, or even the second highest rated. 

Let's take a look at the ratings below.

FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 ratings have been leaked.

Manchester City FIFA 23 Ratings

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Ederson: 89

Erling Haaland: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joao Cancelo: 88

Ruben Dias: 88

Rodri: 87

Riyad Mahrez: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 86

Phil Foden: 85

Kyle Walker: 85

Ilkay Gundogan: 85

Jack Grealish: 84

John Stones: 83

Kalvin Phillips: 81

Stefan Ortega: 80 

Nathan Ake : 78

Julian Alvarez: 75

There are some impressive upgrades for Manchester City this season. Rodri has went from an 86-87 and Bernardo Silva has went up by two ratings from 86-88. Joao Cancelo has deservedly become one the highest rated players at the club, going from 86-88.

Kyle Walker and John Stones have stayed the same despite impressive seasons, as does Kevin De Bruyne. 

Ederson stays one of the highest rated goalkeepers in the league and the world at 89 rated.

Erling Haaland is unlucky not to be upgraded, but will certainly go up after this year if he continues to play the way he's playing now.

Kevin De Bruyne is the joint highest rated player in FIFA 23, with four other players sharing the same rating.

