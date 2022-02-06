Skip to main content

Manchester City Learn FA Cup Fifth Round Opponents - Full Draw Completed

Manchester City will face Peterborough United in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round, with matches taking place during the week of Monday 28th February.

The Blues will continue their quest to win all three major trophies on offer to them when they take on Peterborough United at the Weston Holmes Stadium in the 2021/2022 edition of the FA Cup.

To get to this stage, Peterborough beat QPR in the fourth round, courtesy of goals by Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Pep Guardiola's side easily dispatched League Two's Swindon Town to get to set up a mouthwatering clash with top of the Championship Fulham in the fourth round.

The Cottagers took a shock early lead, with Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho bundling home a low cross on the counter-attack.

City responded instantly when Riyad Mahrez's cutback was turned home by Ilkay Gundogan, with John Stones nodding the Premier League champions in front just moments later.

Manchester City were in cruise control in the second half, with Riyad Mahrez notching two goals on his return to the side from AFCON duty.

With the competition now down to just 16 teams, Guardiola's side will be sensing a great opportunity to add some more silverware to an already very decorated cabinet.

They last won the competition in 2019, and were knocked out by Chelsea in the semi-finals of last year's edition. 

Full FA Cup fifth round draw:

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff vs Norwich 

Southampton vs West Ham United

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

imago1009565746h
City players cover Fulham
Ferna Fulham 2
Zinchenko Cover Leipzig Away
imago1009570358h
imago1007654648h
imago1009505761h
imago1009575144h
