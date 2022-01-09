Manchester City Learn FA Cup Fourth Round Opponents - Full Draw Completed

Manchester City will face Fulham in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round, with matches scheduled to be played between Friday 4th February and Monday 7th February.

Pep Guardiola's side will continue their quest to win a seventh FA Cup in the club's history, when they take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the fourth round of the 2021/2022 edition of the competition.

To get to this stage, Fulham beat Bristol City in the third round, with a Harry Wilson goal late into extra time earning them progression to face the Blues.

The last time these two sides faced off in any competition, Manchester City came out 3-0 winners at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, with goals from John Stones, Gabriel Jesus, and Sergio Agüero.

Manchester City progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup courtesy of an emphatic 4-1 win against League Two's Swindon Town at the County Ground on Friday night.

A Covid-stricken Manchester City squad took the lead early on in the game, after Cole Palmer's magnificent footwork and subsequent cross was turned home by the ever-impressive Bernardo Silva.

Despite the intense support from the home crowd, Manchester City nullified any threat Swindon possessed on the break, whilst also winning the ball back in dangerous areas - highlighted by Gabriel Jesus, who made it 2-0 just before half-time.

Ilkay Gundogan's sumptuous free-kick put Manchester City in firm command on the hour mark, and despite Harry McKirdy's shock consolation for the hosts, Cole Palmer topped a Man of the Match display by firing in a fourth.

The Blues last won the competition in 2018/19, where a 6-0 demolition of Watford in the final completed a historic domestic treble. The goalscorers on that day were Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, and David Silva.

With a cheap FA Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Chelsea last season, Pep Guardiola will want to progress even further this time around and get his hands on the prestigious trophy for the second time during his Etihad career.

Here is the FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich

