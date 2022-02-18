Manchester City Learn Gabriel Jesus' Return Date From Injury Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is expected to return to training next week after having missed the past few games with injury, according to a new report.

Gabriel Jesus has missed his side's last four games after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Southampton prior to the recent winter break.

Having made a bright start to the campaign, a muscle injury stopped the in-form Brazilian in his tracks, as he was not involved in the Sky Blues' recent victories against Fulham, Brentford, Norwich City and Sporting Lisbon.

Though Jack Grealish could return to the bench for the Premier League champions against Tottenham on Saturday evening, it remains to be seen whether Jesus would be in contention to face Antonio Conte's side at the Etihad Stadium.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Gabriel Jesus is expected to return to training next week, which could see him returning to the fold against Everton at Goodison Park next weekend.

Despite Manchester City having coped perfectly well in his absence with four victories on the trot, this cannot take away from the stellar form the 24-year-old has shown since the start of the campaign.

Reinventing himself as a right-winger after struggling to get a look into the side last season, Jesus has registered seven assists in 15 Premier League starts this season, which highlights his development as an effective creator from out wide.

Following Sergio Aguero’s exit and Manchester City’s failure to wrap up a deal for Tottenham forward Harry Kane in the summer, the former Palmeiras man was expected to slot straight in as a number nine and prove his worth.

However, a positional shift has done wonders to his performances, with Jesus' all-round game highlighted much more when operating as a wide player, whilst allowing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to deploy his fluid false-nine system.

