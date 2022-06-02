Manchester City Legend Awarded OBE in Queen's Birthday Honours List

Club ambassador Mike Summerbee has been awarded an OBE, as Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak paid an ode to the club legend in light of the news.

While several Manchester City supporters may have only witnessed Mike Summerbee’s contribution to the club as an ambassador in recent years, he sits right amongst the greatest players to ever put on the club shirt.

Making 357 appearances for Manchester City in a career spanning 10 years, the legendary wide-man played a pivotal role in the club winning the First Division title, the FA Cup, the European Cup Winners’ Cup, and League Cup during a golden era.

Aside from being renowned as one of greatest wingers the English game has had to offer, Mike Summerbee has also supported charitable causes following retirement, as well as being an active campaigner for Prostate Cancer UK, and supporting Manchester’s Christie Hospital.

IMAGO / News Images For his inspirational contributions to football and charity, the Manchester City icon has now been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. IMAGO / Sportimage Mike Summerbee has been named alongside other British sporting heroes, such as former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, English cricketer Moeen Ali, and Sochi Olympics Bronze medallist curler Evi Murihead. IMAGO / Focus Images

After it was revealed that the honour would be bestowed upon the Manchester City ambassador, club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak paid tribute to a man etched in the club's rich history.

“We are all absolutely delighted that Mike has been awarded an OBE. It is such a richly deserved recognition for his immense contribution to the game, both as a player and as an ambassador”, he commented, as quoted by Manchester City’s official website.

Al-Mubarak continued, “But most importantly, it is a recognition of his selfless and enduring commitment to charitable causes and to the many communities he works on behalf of. Mike still contributes so much to the City family and I know that today the City family couldn’t be prouder of him or more pleased for him.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube