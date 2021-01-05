Manchester City legend Colin Bell dies aged 74

Manchester City's legendary midfielder Colin Bell has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

Famously named 'Nijinsky' after his incredible stamina, Bell donned the Sky Blue of Manchester City for 13 years between 1966 and 1979. Making 394 appearances and scoring 117 goals, he will be forever remembered as one of the greatest City players of all time.

(Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Beginning his career in Bury, Joe Mercer - City's manager at the time - bought Bell for £45,000 in the summer of 1966. Since then, he helped the club win the 1967-68 first division title, the 1968-69 FA Cup and the 1969-70 European Cup winners cup amongst a host of other accolades.

Bell is regarded as one of Englands finest ever players, with him being described frequently as 'the most finished article in the modern game'. And in 2004, in a fitting tribute, the West stand of the then named City of Manchester stadium was renamed in his honour.

In the wake of this incredibly heartbreaking news, we would like to send our love and condolences to his family and friends.



