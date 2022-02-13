Manchester City Legend Credits Former Manager as the 'Reason the Club Has Become What it is Now'

Edin Dzeko has spoken at length about how instrumental a role Roberto Mancini played in the rise of Manchester City and their first Premier League title.

As Roberto Mancini was heralded by the world for masterminding Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, Manchester City fans will never forget the sheer transformative effect of his appointment in 2009.

From guiding the Blues to an FA Cup in 2011 to leading the charge on their way to their first-ever Premier League title in 2012, the Italian boss will forever be remembered as a club legend at the Etihad Stadium.

In an interview with club ambassador Micah Richards for the Daily Mail, Edin Dzeko discussed the impact of Roberto Mancini on Manchester City’s success, referencing the 2011/12 title-winning season.

“Mancini was such an influence. It wasn’t easy for him, to bring all these players from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, and all the rest to build a team. He was a massive reason why the club has become what it is now.

The Bosnian continued, "I watched Leicester-Tottenham last month and I was laughing to myself about the way Tottenham won that night – then everyone started talking about how we won the league!

"When you go back to watch the goals and see what we did? My God, it makes you so much happier.

"All that season I kept thinking: 'we are going to win this', but to win it in the way we did completely changes the story. Mancini is right about the goosebumps [after the 93:20 moment].

"Something like this will never happen again. I really believe it. The championship we won that day will stay forever in our hands,” he concluded.

Both Roberto Mancini and Edin Dzeko have contributed massively to the growth of Manchester City and their roles in the club's success have never been forgotten by the supporters.

