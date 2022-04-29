Skip to main content

Manchester City Legend Emerges As Surprise Candidate for Premier League Managerial Position

Former Manchester City defender and current Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is in the running to be announced as the next Burnley manager following the recent sacking of Sean Dyche, according to a new report.

Following his departure from Manchester City at the end of a historic season that saw the Blues win each of the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield, Vincent Kompany announced his departure after a 11-year spell in the east side of Manchester.

The former Belgium international went on to take up a player-coach role at boyhood club Anderlecht in 2019 and was appointed as full manager the following season, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2024.

Many amongst the club's fanbase have viewed Kompany as a potential Manchester City manager in the future after witnessing Premier League legends such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and John Terry all involved in management in the England's top-flight in recent years.

Vinny PL

However, according to the latest information of Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Kompany has emerged as a surprise contender to fill the managerial vacancy at Burnley after Sean Dyche was relieved of his duties in mid-April.

Vinny celebrating

It has been reported that Burnley chairman Alan Pace has also considered each of Wayne Rooney, Chris Wilder and Carlos Carvalhal to succeed Dyche at the wheel at the Lancashire outfit.

Kompany, 36, led Anderlecht to a an eighth-place finish in the Belgian Pro League in his first season as player-coach.

Vinny Leicester

The former defender has however, led his former club to the Championship Round of the Belgian top-flight this season after a third-place finish in the league.

A final decision on who finally replaces Sean Dyche is expected to be made soon after the 50-year-old's departure sent shock waves across the division, as 17th-placed Burnley remain in the fight for survival with five league games to go.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During his illustrious playing career, Kompany led Manchester City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and host of other domestic silverware and firmly sealed his status as one of the greatest captains to have played in the English top-flight.

The ex-Manchester City skipper scored one of the most crucial goals in the club's history in spectacular fashion, when he bagged the winner for Pep Guardiola's side in their 1-0 victory over Leicester at the Etihad Stadium in the penultimate league game of the 2018/19 season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

HOME
News

Exclusive: How Manchester City's 2022/2023 Home Shirt is Expected to Look

By Freddie Pye13 hours ago
Nunez 3
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City Top of European Forward's Destination Wishlist - Jorge Mendes Factor Revealed Ahead of Potential Summer Exit

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago
imago1011186824h
Transfer Rumours

Young Manchester City Goalkeeper Linked With Loan Move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

By Harry Siddall16 hours ago
imago1011604037h
News

Bernardo Silva Heaps Praise on 'Important' Manchester City Star Amidst Upturn in Form

By Harry Siddall17 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus vs RMA
Transfer Rumours

Premier League Club BANS Questions Concerning Transfer Speculation With Manchester City Star

By Nathan Allen17 hours ago
imago1011606258h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Hold Fresh Belief Over Chances of Signing Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus This Summer

By Nathan Allen18 hours ago
imago1011565750h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Freddie Pye20 hours ago
imago1011600639h
News

'Matter of Time' Before Manchester City Star Signs New Long-Term Contract - Deal Agreed Back in October

By Harry Siddall20 hours ago