Manchester City Legend Emerges As Surprise Candidate for Premier League Managerial Position

Former Manchester City defender and current Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is in the running to be announced as the next Burnley manager following the recent sacking of Sean Dyche, according to a new report.

Following his departure from Manchester City at the end of a historic season that saw the Blues win each of the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield, Vincent Kompany announced his departure after a 11-year spell in the east side of Manchester.

The former Belgium international went on to take up a player-coach role at boyhood club Anderlecht in 2019 and was appointed as full manager the following season, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2024.

Many amongst the club's fanbase have viewed Kompany as a potential Manchester City manager in the future after witnessing Premier League legends such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and John Terry all involved in management in the England's top-flight in recent years.

IMAGO / Sportimage However, according to the latest information of Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Kompany has emerged as a surprise contender to fill the managerial vacancy at Burnley after Sean Dyche was relieved of his duties in mid-April. IMAGO / PA Images It has been reported that Burnley chairman Alan Pace has also considered each of Wayne Rooney, Chris Wilder and Carlos Carvalhal to succeed Dyche at the wheel at the Lancashire outfit. Kompany, 36, led Anderlecht to a an eighth-place finish in the Belgian Pro League in his first season as player-coach. IMAGO / Sportimage The former defender has however, led his former club to the Championship Round of the Belgian top-flight this season after a third-place finish in the league.

A final decision on who finally replaces Sean Dyche is expected to be made soon after the 50-year-old's departure sent shock waves across the division, as 17th-placed Burnley remain in the fight for survival with five league games to go.

During his illustrious playing career, Kompany led Manchester City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and host of other domestic silverware and firmly sealed his status as one of the greatest captains to have played in the English top-flight.

The ex-Manchester City skipper scored one of the most crucial goals in the club's history in spectacular fashion, when he bagged the winner for Pep Guardiola's side in their 1-0 victory over Leicester at the Etihad Stadium in the penultimate league game of the 2018/19 season.

