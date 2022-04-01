Manchester City Legend Makes Encouraging Pep Guardiola Claim on River Plate Forward Julian Alvarez

Former Manchester City right-back Pablo Zabaleta has commended the club's January acquisition Julian Alvarez, stating that the River Plate attacker has everything to thrive under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have had a very special relationship with Argentinian players in recent years, with iconic players such as Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez and Martin Demichelis all choosing to move to the blue side of Manchester since the Abu Dhabi takeover.

The first of these successful Manchester City Argentines in the modern era was Pablo Zabaleta - who represented the Blues for nine years after signing from Spanish club Espanyol back in 2008.

The full-back went on to make an incredible 333 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City and scoring 12 goals from defence, though he was adored by the club's fanbase for giving it his all on the pitch - often leading to blood, bandages and injuries.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The 37-year-old was a key figure in ending City's long wait for trophies, bringing closure to a 32-year period without silverware when he helped his former side claim the FA Cup in 2011. IMAGO / ANP Zabaleta, who spent over three seasons at West Ham before announcing his retirement from professional football in October 2020, won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and a Community Shield with the Citizens. IMAGO / NurPhoto Despite his heroics and those of his fellow Argentines such as Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez in bringing about a new golden era for the Manchester club, the Premier League champions do not currently possess any Argentinians in their squad.

This is set to change next season though, following the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez on the final day of the January transfer window, with the 22-year-old set to head to the Etihad Stadium at some point this summer.

Zabaleta has been impressed with his fellow countryman and believes the young talent shows all the signs and potential to fit into the team and adjust to Pep Guardiola's demanding, intricate style of play.

“Julian Alvarez fulfils all the conditions to be Pep Guardiola’s striker,” the former defender said in an interview with ESPN, as translated and relayed by All About Argentina on Twitter.

“It’s good that Argentine legacy continues at (Manchester) City, and that, the team has a good Argentine presence.”

Julian Alvarez has registered 22 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for River Plate this season.

The forward also has seven caps for the Argentina National Team, bagging his first goal for his country's senior side against Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers earlier this week.

