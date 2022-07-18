Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Compares Erling Haaland To Himself

Sergio Aguero has had his say on the arrival of Manchester City's new big money forward Erling Haaland and has said that he could struggle at the beginning like himself.

The Argentinian striker will forever be known as a legend at The Etihad and even has his own statue outside the ground so fans will always have the time of day to see what he has to say.

Aguero being celebrated by his former teammates IMAGO / Sportimage

He joined the club all the way back in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and would spend ten years at the club winning six League Cups, one FA Cup and six Premier League titles.

In those ten years he played 388 games and 259 goals with one of those goals being one of the most iconic, if not the most, iconic Premier League goal of all time winning City the title in the last moments against QPR.

He left on a free to join Barcelona in 2021 but only played five games for the club before unfortunately discovering he had cardiac arrhythmia forcing him into retirement.

Haaland at his unveiling IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking on his blog for Stake.com he said: "An elite player like him will know how to reconcile his style with Pep’s teams.

"It may take a while, as it did for me. Once he gets into gear everything will be simpler. He has talent to fulfil what is asked, goals."

If Haaland can hit Aguero's levels then no one will have anything to worry about other than opposition fans.

