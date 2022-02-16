Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names Best Defenders He Faced in His Career

Sergio Aguero has listed the best defenders he came up against during his playing career in a recent Q&A session on Twitter.

Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from professional football due to heart and chest problems in December, which saw one of the greatest strikers in world football over the past decade suffer a crushing blow to his playing career.

The former Argentina international, who enjoyed a 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, has been active on his Twitch channel since, as he recently compared himself to the 'Iron Man' for having a chip implanted in his chest.

During his time in Manchester, the 33-year-old played against some of the best centre-halves to have played in the Premier League, such as John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Virgil van Dijk after having come up against the best defenders in La Liga during his spell at Atletico Madrid prior to his move to City in 2011.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, Aguero was asked to name the best centre-backs he faced over the course of his legendary career.

The ex-striker wrote: "(John) Terry, (Virgil) van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, (Carles) Puyol and (Rio) Ferdinand," which is the ultimate compliment to the above-mentioned defenders from one of the most clinical finishers to have graced the game of football in the recent past.

Aguero went on to name former Chelsea skipper John Terry as the most difficult opponent he had the pleasure of facing during his time in England.

The Argentine also recently heaped praise on Manchester City star Phil Foden, whom he lauded as his 'favourite player' currently, which came as no surprise from Aguero - who shared a great relationship with the England international since the latter broke into the first-team squad.

