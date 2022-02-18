Skip to main content
Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names His Favourite Ever Arsenal Player During Q&A

Manchester City’s all-time top goal scorer Sergio Aguero has identified his favourite ever Arsenal player, when asked during a recent question and answer session on Twitter.

When it comes to Premier League attacking greats, Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly one of the first names that comes to mind, and with a mammoth 184 goals across 275 games, the Argentine’s English top-flight record is no joke.

Yet, another name which is on everyone’s lips when talking about the best of the best in English football’s top division is former Arsenal forward and France international legend, Thierry Henry - who himself scored 157 goals in 258 appearances.

These goal totals left Sergio Aguero as the competition’s fourth all-time top goal scorer and Thierry Henry as the sixth, with both men venturing into other aspects with their respective playing careers over.

With this considered, it is probably no surprise to see that Sergio Aguero has selected the Frenchman as his all-time favourite Arsenal player, when prompted for a response during a recent Q&A on Twitter.

The two hold many a Premier League record, including both men topping the foreign top scorers list, with Sergio Aguero in first position on 184 goals, and Thierry Henry closely following in second with 175 to his name.

Perhaps an even more impressive statistic is that the pair also top the best Premier League goals per minute ratio charts too, with Sergio Aguero again in first with a goal every 107.9 minutes and Henry scoring every 121.8 minutes.

The respect flows both ways, shown by Henry’s comments about the former Manchester City striker last year.

Following Sergio Aguero’s retirement from playing last December, the former Arsenal forward described the Argentine as, “One of the best strikers ever in the history of this league”.

Both Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry only ever played for a single club each in the Premier League, showing loyalty as a key aspect of their game as well as attacking nous.

