Skip to main content

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names His Favourite-Ever Liverpool Player

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has named Michael Owen as his favourite Liverpool player of all time, in a recent Q&A session on Twitter.

Without question, Sergio Aguero certainly made headlines with his recent Q&A session on Twitter.

From naming Phil Foden as his favourite current player to classing John Terry amongst the best defenders he has ever played against, the 33-year-old answered a wide range of questions asked by his dedicated fanbase around the world.

Aguero, who was forced to announce a premature retirement from professional football due to heart and chest problems in December last year, was also quizzed about his favourite Liverpool player of all time on Twitter.

Interestingly, the Argentine named Michael Owen - whom Kevin De Bruyne has revealed on a number of occasions was his favourite player growing up - as his pick from the array of great attacking players who have worn the Liverpool shirt over the years.

Read More

Michael Owen is one of the few players who have played in the Premier League to have won the elusive Ballon d’Or in 2001 and in his prime at Liverpool, he was rightly regarded as one of the most feared strikers across Europe.

It is no surprise that a nippy, skilful and diminutive striker such as the former Liverpool and Manchester United forward always impressed Aguero, who profiled similarly in terms of his personal style of play to an extent.

It would be far from a surprise to see the current generation of strikers name Sergio Aguero as a figure they always looked up to, considering his status as one of the greatest-ever players in his position.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

aguero-mosaic
News

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names His Favourite-Ever Liverpool Player

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 minute ago
imago1009989789h
News

"I Don't Just Say It For The Sake of Saying It" - Ruben Dias Offers Dressing Room Mentality Insight at Man City

By Srinivas Sadhanand
32 minutes ago
Dias savage
News

Ruben Dias Discusses 'Greater Responsibility' in Manchester City Squad Amid Captaincy Role

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
Liam Delap Cover
News

Pep Guardiola Discusses Development Plan for Manchester City's Liam Delap

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
imago0043594213h
Transfer Rumours

Gabriel Jesus Attracting Interest from Two European Clubs - Manchester City 'Thinking' About Contract Renewal

By Freddie Pye
2 hours ago
Foden x Pep Cover
News

"He's Obsessed With Football" - Phil Foden Discusses Life Working Under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand
3 hours ago
imago1008891851h
News

Phil Foden Decides Which Role He Would Like to Play For Manchester City in the Future

By Edward Burnett
3 hours ago
Dias x Rodri CL Cover
News

"We Like to Feel the Pressure" - Ruben Dias Assesses Manchester City's Chances of Champions League Glory

By Edward Burnett
3 hours ago