Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names His Favourite-Ever Liverpool Player

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has named Michael Owen as his favourite Liverpool player of all time, in a recent Q&A session on Twitter.

Without question, Sergio Aguero certainly made headlines with his recent Q&A session on Twitter.

From naming Phil Foden as his favourite current player to classing John Terry amongst the best defenders he has ever played against, the 33-year-old answered a wide range of questions asked by his dedicated fanbase around the world.

Aguero, who was forced to announce a premature retirement from professional football due to heart and chest problems in December last year, was also quizzed about his favourite Liverpool player of all time on Twitter.

Interestingly, the Argentine named Michael Owen - whom Kevin De Bruyne has revealed on a number of occasions was his favourite player growing up - as his pick from the array of great attacking players who have worn the Liverpool shirt over the years.

Michael Owen is one of the few players who have played in the Premier League to have won the elusive Ballon d’Or in 2001 and in his prime at Liverpool, he was rightly regarded as one of the most feared strikers across Europe.

It is no surprise that a nippy, skilful and diminutive striker such as the former Liverpool and Manchester United forward always impressed Aguero, who profiled similarly in terms of his personal style of play to an extent.

It would be far from a surprise to see the current generation of strikers name Sergio Aguero as a figure they always looked up to, considering his status as one of the greatest-ever players in his position.

