Manchester City Legend Claims Club Are 'So Close' to Signing Erling Haaland

One Manchester City legend has made a staggering claim on social media regarding the club's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's in-demand forward, Erling Haaland.

Following the failed pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Manchester City supporters will be well aware of the frustrations that can come with attempts to fill Sergio Aguero's position at the club.

Those such frustrations may continue in the coming few months, as Manchester City look towards one of the most sought-after striker in world football at present - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

At the very front of the chasing pack are La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Manchester City, although there is a feeling in some quarters that the Norwegian international could favour a switch to Spain.

However, there could be some encouragement for fans of the Etihad club, as one former great has claimed that Manchester City are 'so close' to the 21 year-old.

This is according to former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater, who has made a staggering claim on Twitter this week, in response to one fan who was wanting the 51 year-old to 'confirm' Haaland to City.

In response to a tweet, Goater stated, "We are so close, I’m doing my best..."

Manchester City supporters have been desperate to gain a further explanation from Goater, as quote retweets and responses to the aforementioned tweet have gone into overdrive over the past 24 hours.

Fans of the club are desperate for any sort of suggestion that Manchester City could be getting any closer to the signing of the forward, but after looking at the latest mainstream media reports concerning the interest, it seems as though the Premier League side could be facing an uphill battle.

