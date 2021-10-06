Man City Legend Offers to Speak to Erling Haaland's Representative and Father About Etihad Switch

Manchester City icon and club legend Shaun Goater has urged his former side to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, while speaking exclusively to the Sun newspaper this week.

City are in the market for a new striker, largely owing to the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero, and consequently, the Etihad club have been linked with a plethora of top-quality forwards in recent months.

Most notably, City attempted – and ultimately failed – to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer and with the England captain turning 29 next year, it is plausible that the Premier League champions will instead pursue a younger alternative.

Owing to the club's need to recruit a forward, former Manchester City striker and club icon Shaun Goater has urged his former side to pursue a deal for one of the most formidable strikers in European football at present.

As per an exclusive interview with the Sun newspaper this week, Goater has offered his services to City should they wish to pursue a deal for Erling Haaland.

Goater noted that he would be willing to speak with his former Manchester City teammate and the Borussia Dortmund striker’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, as the Bermudan noted, “If they need me to talk to Alf, I’ll do what I can."

Remarking on the sheer quality that the recruitment of Haaland would bring to Pep Guardiola’s squad, Goater explained, “He’d be an exceptional buy as he’s young, his scoring record in Europe is phenomenal and I think he’d adjust to the Premier League easily.”

The prolific Norwegian is understood to be available for a fee in the region of £65 million next summer owing to a release clause in his contract, which has prompted Goater to note, “If you’re talking £65 million, you are getting a real good deal.”

Goater continued, “He played against (Manchester) City in the Champions League last season and his pace was frightening. Wow. I hope City are strongly looking at him with Kane and Ronaldo in the past.”

Real Madrid have also been strongly linked with a move for Haaland next summer, however Goater is unsure that the La Liga side would be able to sign both Kylian Mbappe and the current Dortmund forward in the same window.

Goater explained, “If Real (Madrid) go for (Kylian) Mbappe, I’ll be saying, ‘OK City, put in your bid, put in your bid!"

Shaun Goater’s comments regarding Manchester City potentially signing Erling Haaland reflects the opinions of many supporters, and the signing of a formidable goalscoring superstar is seen by most fans to be exactly what the team needs.

However, only time will tell whether City elects to pursue a move for the Norwegian international, although owing to his relatively affordable release clause, the Etihad hierarachy would likely face serious competition for the player's signature.

