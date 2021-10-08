Man City Legend Returns to Club in Coaching Role as Part of New Premier League Programme

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater is set to return to the club in a coaching capacity, according to a new report.

Goater played for City from 1998 to 2003, and owing to his goalscoring exploits throughout his time at the club, is fondly remembered by many supporters, and is widely regarded as a club icon.

Whilst playing for Manchester City, the now 51-year-old scored a total of 103 goals in 211 appearances across all competitions, and was notably a key member of Joe Royle's side that achieved promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs during the 1998/99 campaign.

Affectionately labelled as ‘The Goat’ by the Manchester City faithful, few footballers are adored by supporters as much as the former Bermuda international, and recent information has revealed that Goater is set to return to the club.

As initially reported by The Daily Mail, Manchester City icon Shaun Goater is set to return to the Sky Blues as a coach at the club’s highly-regarded academy setup.

The report noted that Goater is returning to the club owing to the Premier League’s coach inclusion and diversity scheme which aims to increase the number of BAME coaches within the division.

It has further been stated that Goater, who holds a UEFA-A licence, ‘is set to work across the club’s age groups’ ranging from foundation level to professional development on a ’23-month placement’.

Following his retirement as a player in 2006, Goater has looked to embark upon a coaching career, and along with studying for his coaching badges, he has also held roles as the assistant manager of New Mills and has managed non-league side Ilkeston.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2017, he stated that he had “spent a couple of years shadowing at City” during the tenure of former City boss Manuel Pellegrini (2013-2016), and now, ‘The Goat’ will have the opportunity to share his knowledge with City’s next generation of stars.

