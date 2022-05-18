Skip to main content

Manchester City Legend the 'Clear First Choice' to Take Over at Burnley - Club Need Premier League Football to 'Tempt Him'

Vincent Kompany is now the 'clear first choice' to take over the vacant managerial position at Burnley, should they retain Premier League football.

It has been perhaps one of the most exciting Premier League seasons for a neutral in recent memory. Going into the final day, a whole host of scenarios are possible at both ends of the table.

Manchester City hold a one-point lead on challengers Liverpool at the summit and know a win on the final day would secure a fourth domestic title in five seasons. They face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad, while Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield. 

Looking slightly below the leading pair, Tottenham moved ahead of Arsenal into fourth in midweek following the Gunners' 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, but know they need to beat Norwich on the final day to secure Champions League football.

And - perhaps the most exciting of the lot - three teams can still be relegated to the Championship on the final day. Burnley currently occupies 18th place, but they are only a point behind Leeds United and two behind Everton.

Just three months ago, the Clarets sacked long-term boss Sean Dyche after a run of poor results, and their caretaker appointment, Michael Jackson, has spearheaded a renaissance at Turf Moor. 

However, his appointment is only thought to be a temporary one, with journalist Alan Nixon now claiming Burnley want City legend Vincent Kompany to be their next manager.

The former Belgian defender is currently in charge of R.S.C. Anderlecht, so would need the lure of Premier League football to tempt him into moving back to the North-West.

Kompany is now their 'clear first choice', but will likely have to turn to other candidates if they are relegated. 

German giants Wolfsburg are also interested in appointing the 36-year-old, but know the temptation of Premier League football and moving back to England would be tough for Kompany to turn down.

During his time in England's top flight, the centre-back - who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame - won four Premier League titles and countless domestic honours as City's permanent captain. 

