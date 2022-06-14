Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Announced As New Burnley Manager

Burnley have announced the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new head coach, following successful discussions.

The former Manchester City captain left his role as manager of Anderlecht last month, having spent three years at the club. He led the Belgian side to a third-place finish last season.

IMAGO / Belga

Kompany replaces caretaker manager Mike Jackson, who stepped in at the end of the season after the clarets sacked Sean Dyche in April.

Jackson was unable to keep the Lancashire club in the Premier League as a final day loss to Newcastle confirmed their relegation to the Championship.

Taking Burnley back to the Premier League will be a challenge for Kompany, but one which he is relishing.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.”

Having appointed the Belgian, Burnely chairman Alan Pace said: “Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the Club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a Cup Final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the Club.”

With a number of players out of contract and with the club reportedly in debt, the job will be a major challenge for the former City man.

But with his ties to Man City its possible Kompany may look to bring in loanees from the blues to help alleviate these issues.

