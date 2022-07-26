Having started coaching just over a year ago, Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is set to embark on the next step of his new career. According to reports, the former City player is set to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur as a coach.

Touré started his coaching career as manager of Ukrainian Premier League club Olimpik Donetsk in 2021 but left the club after just four months in charge. The Ivory Coast legend then took over Russian club Akhmat Grozny where he was in charge until December 2021.

The former midfielder enjoyed an incredibly successful spell with the Cityzens. Touré played 316 games for the Sky Blues, scoring 79 goals and providing 49 assists in all competitions.

Touré's performances in the 2013/14 season cemented him as a City legend. The Ivorian's record was nothing short of remarkable- Touré scored 20 goals and provided 9 assists in 35 games, all while playing in midfield as the Cityzens went on to win the league.

The former Barcelona man left City in 2018 and went on to play for Olympiacos and now defunct Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai, before retiring in 2020.

Since his retirement Touré has jumped straight into the world of coaching and is now set to take on his next challenge. According to The Evening Standard, the Cityzens legend will be named manager of one of Spurs' academy teams.

The report states that the former Man City man initially joined Spurs on a 'part-time basis' in December but has now been handed a permanent role, alongside former Spurs striker Jermaine Defoe.

Having earned his coaching badges thanks to Spurs, the ex-Cityzens man will be keen to make an impression in his new role at the club.

