Manchester City Legend Yaya Touré Expands Coaching Experience with England U21s

IMAGO / Action Plus

Yaya Toure has expanded his coaching experience with his recent stint helping out the England U21 side. The Manchester City legend is hoping to receive his coaching badges and this is another step on his way towards reaching that goal.

Manchester City legend Yaya Touré joined the Premier League Champions in 2010, following a £24million move from FC Barcelona. The former player is beginning a new chapter in his football career.

During his eight-year stay at the club, the Ivorian midfielder became a fan-favourite, winning four Premier League titles and an FA Cup trophy.

Since retiring from football in 2020, Touré has gone into the coaching side of the game, with stints at Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny, and Tottenham Hotspur, where the 39-year-old is currently the U16s Spurs coach. The Ivorian was also pictured with the Wales FA, having earned his UEFA A-Licence.

As reported by Mail Online, Touré is now taking the next step in his coaching career, lending his experience to England's U21 setup, with the end goal of achieving his coaching badges. 

The young Lions are preparing to take on Italy and Germany, and the Ivorian will shadow Lee Carsley's coaching staff at St George's Park. City's James Trafford, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke Mbete, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Cole Palmer have all been called up to the squad.

Touré will join former City teammate Joleon Lescott, who has been part of the England setup since August last year.

