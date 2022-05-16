Manchester City Legend Reveals Desire to Return to the Club During Reunion Event

Speaking during a recent reunion event to mark the 10-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers, Manchester City icon Yaya Toure has expressed a desire of returning to the Etihad Stadium in some capacity in the future.

After enjoying an illustrious 19-year long playing career, Manchester City legend and overall football icon, Yaya Toure has now forayed into the world of coaching.

The former Manchester City man first joined Ukrainian Premier League side Olimpik Donetsk as an assistant manager, and shortly left his role after a brief four-month stint.

The Ivorian’s next coaching role came in the form of becoming an assistant coach at Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny in June 2021, but he had decided to depart the club as early as in December the same year.

In July last year, Toure was invited by Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane to watch the Reds’ training session in Salzburg, as the-then Akhmat Grozny coach came to witness how one of the best sides in world football work behind-the-scenes.

Additionally, the three-time Premier League champion has also been working on an informal basis alongside Tottenham’s academy coaches, and there is heavy speculation around the former Manchester City midfielder being in line for a permanent coaching role.

As Yaya Toure attended Sergio Aguero's statue unveiling to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the iconic '93:20' goal, he discussed the prospect of returning to the blue side of Manchester in some capacity one day. "I hope one day I can return to Manchester City, but you never know", he revealed, as quoted by journalist Tom Young. It is expected that the Sky Blues legend, who is slowly but surely climbing up the coaching ladder, eyes a job as a future coach or even as a manager at the club where he reached his highest highs.

However, it goes without saying that there is next to no possibility of such a scenario to come to fruition, as the former AFCON champion is at a very early stage in his coaching career.

What can be said for sure is that the Manchester City fanbase will accept Yaya Toure’s return with open arms, as he is right up there with one of the club’s most revered legends.

