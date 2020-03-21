City Xtra
Leroy Sané makes substantial donation to 'We Kick Corona' charity amid pandemic chaos

Danny Lardner

Leroy Sané has donated more than €500,000 to help health services in Germany's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winger announced on Instagram that he would be making the donation to 'We Kick Corona' - set up by Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich - in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in Germany.

His post yesterday read, "Now its time to stick together!"

"We can and we have to do our part so that we can get through this hard time together. Let's help those who are helping others."

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany has recently jumped up to 4th in the rankings of countries with the most coronavirus cases, and has seen more new cases than every country apart from Spain, but has remarkably kept their mortality rate at just 0.34% - 20x lower than Italy's and 15x lower than Spain's.

Sané, who has spent this season injured, has been linked with a transfer to German giants Bayern since the January transfer window but the current pandemic will likely impact the summer window as well as the remainder of the football season.

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

