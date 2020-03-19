“It was the hardest injury that I’ve ever had in my career" - Leroy Sané opens up on his road to recovery

Manchester City star Leroy Sané has spoken to Manchester City about his long road to recovery, and the struggles he's faced whilst on the sidelines.

The winger spoke on Manchester City's website about his 7-month recovery process, saying, “It was the hardest and longest injury that I’ve ever had in my career. It is difficult."

(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

"Especially the first day after the surgery because you can’t move at all and that’s not something any of us athletes are used to..."

The winger damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August 2019; and has sat on the sidelines ever since.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

“The whole team supported me, of course," he said. "But I was especially talking to Gundogan and Mendy a little bit more about the injury, what they did, what could happen and their experience with everything..."

Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy have both suffered long-term injuries in their City careers. Gundogan missed 31 games in his first season at City, while the Frenchman missed almost his entire debut season in Manchester with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

-----

