Skip to main content

Manchester City Line Up Contract Extension for Rodri

Officials at the Etihad Stadium are lining up a contract extension for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, according to the latest information.

Rodri has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's starting XI for well over 12 months now, and his rapid ascendency into one of the world's best holding midfielders has made important figures within Manchester City assess the Spaniard's contractual situation.

Upon signing for the club from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, the now 25 year-old put pen to paper on a bumper five-year contract, however his performances have warranted improved terms and an extension to his current expected stay with the reigning Premier League champions.

After months of improved contracts for some of the squad's most vital assets - including the likes of Ederson, John Stones, and Ruben Dias - the latest reports indicate that Rodri could be the next in line for re-negotiated terms.

imago1010618263h

That is according to the information of Mike McGrath at the Telegraph, who reports on Friday that Rodri is in line for a contract extension at Manchester City, with the Spanish international seen as an important part of the future of the club.

Rodri vs Arsenal Away

The Telegraph further highlight that the 25 year-old currently has two full seasons left on his existing Manchester City contract and there is hope in relevant quarters that he will commit his future beyond that date.

Mahrez x Rodri x JG vs United Away

Rodri has played a major role in the success of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side so far this season, and scored the crucial winning goal at the Emirates Stadium in a 2-1 victory for the reigning league champions earlier this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spaniard's performances have heavily restricted the minutes available to his back-up option within Pep Guardiola's squad, Fernandinho although the Brazilian veteran is now in the final few months of his deal and his understood to be assessing his options ahead of the new campaign.

Rodri will face his former club in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, as Manchester City are set to face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid over two-legs next month for a place in the final four of Europe's premier club competition.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010475004h
News

Manchester City's Pathway to Paris Revealed as Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Complete

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Pep cover UCL
News

Manchester City Face Atletico Madrid as Full Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Completed

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Bernardo Cover vs Everton Away
News

Bernardo Silva Could Look for Manchester City Exit to Portugal in ‘A Year or Two’ Despite Contract Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1010651067h
Transfer Rumours

Leading Real Madrid Source Makes Significant Claim on Erling Haaland and Manchester City

By Freddie Pye15 hours ago
imago0035717741h
News

Manchester City Finalising Plans for 2022 USA Pre-Season Tour With Texas Mooted as Possible Destination

By Freddie Pye17 hours ago
imago1010653607h
News

How Could Manchester City Line-Up in 2022/2023 if Erling Haaland Completes Transfer

By Freddie Pye18 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Held Honest Real Madrid Conversation With Erling Haaland Ahead of Expected Borussia Dortmund Exit

By Vayam Lahoti19 hours ago
imago1002618854h
News

"He Did Message Me a Few Months Back" - Former Manchester City Star Reveals Text Message Exchange With Erling Haaland Representative

By Harry Siddall21 hours ago