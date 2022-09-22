Watch: Manchester City Loanee Liam Delap Scored For England Under 20's

Manchester City loanee Liam Delap who is at Stoke City got a goal for England's under 20's against Chile.

A host of sides in the Premier League and in the Championship were linked with Manchester City's young striker Liam Delap but Stoke City beat the competition for his signature and announced the signing of the youngster who is rated highly at the Premier League Champions.

There was interest from Europe as well for Delap but he decided to stay close to home with City believing a year in the Championship is what is best for his development, especially with his Dad Rory on the coaching staff.

Since he joined Michael O'Neil, the manager that brought him to The Potters, has been sacked and replaced with Alex Neil.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Delap has been a consistent starter for Stoke though under Neil but is yet to find the back of the net for the side who sit in 14th place in the Championship.

He was still called up for the England under 20 squad though and he started for them against Chile's under 20's.

Delap scores the opener for England's under 20's

It only took Delap ten minutes to open the scoring for the youth internationals in a friendly game against Chile.

MK Dons full-back Daniel Oyegoke, who is on loan from Arsenal, got the second on the 23rd minute whilst former Manchester City winger Samuel Edozie got the final goal on the 61st minute.

Both Manchester City and Stoke City staff will be hoping that Delap can take his form for England into his club form when it returns in a couple of weeks.

