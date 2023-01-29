Manchester City Loanee Tommy Doyle Impresses In Classic FA Cup Tie

It was build-up to be one of the best FA Cup ties of the round as non-league Wrexham hosted Premier League bound Sheffield United and it certainly did not disappoint.

Ryan Reynolds, the co-owner of Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney, was at the ground and the attention was on the famous actor as much as it was on the football but it soon was on all on the game due to the spectacle that developed.

Sheffield United were the firm favourites for the tie and Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle was in the starting line-up for Paul Heckingbottom's side.

So far this season Doyle has played 19 games in the Championship with three goal contributions.

IMAGO / News Images

Doyle gets two assists as Sheffield United rescue replay

The away side stamped their authority on the game within the first minute as Doyle whipped in his corner and Oliver McBurnie met the ball with a thumping header to open the scoring.

Wrexham got back into it though as they equalised in the second half through James Jones after a long throw-in then ten minutes later Thomas O'Connor scored from a corner to give the home side the lead.

Shortly after they took the lead though Ollie Norwood got one back but then the late drama unfolded in the last 10 minutes.

Paul Mullin thought he had got Wrexham through to the fifth round but in the 95th minutes Doyle swing in another corner which John Egan met to crush the non-league's side dreams.

More Manchester City Coverage:

· Manchester City Announce Signing Of Maximo Perrone

· Report: Lorient In Talks For Manchester City's Josh Adam

· Kevin De Bruyne Makes It Into the EA Sports Team Of The Year

· Report: Manchester City Targeting ‘New Diamond’ From Chile

· Report: Brighton, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund Want Carlos Borges

· Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia