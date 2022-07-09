Manchester City Looking to Emulate Chelsea with Dutch and Brazilian Negotiations in The Pipeline for City Football Group

Manchester City are keen to grow the global brand using Chelsea as a blueprint for success according to a finance expert.

Keiran Maguire is well known for his knowledge of the financial side of the game, publishing The Price of Football and having a podcast with Kevin Day that discuss different situations in the men's and women's game.

In an exclusive with Football Insider, Maguire was talking about the City Football Groups' ever-expanding empire and what it could mean for the Premier League champions.

Starting in 2013, CFG now has a controlling interest in 11 clubs with Italian side Palermo being the latest to come under their umbrella.

And that doesn't look to be stopping there with a potential deal on the table for the second tier side, Bahia and looking to the Eredivise with a number of clubs being discussed.

This comes after a deal for NAC Breda collapsed due to a fan backlash.

Maguire claims that City’s expansionism is a play to elevate their brand to the level of Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool.

“I think City would like to have representations in as broad a market as possible,” he told Football Insider’s, Adam Williams.

“The advantage of having group representation is that it builds up interest in the City Football Group brand. Ultimately, that is going to focus on Man City as the core club within the brand.

“It’s extremely attractive potentially to sponsors because Man City are still in a growth phase despite having won the Premier League four years out of the last five.

“They still have to develop a global legacy fanbase that Liverpool, Man United and, relatively recently, Chelsea have managed to do.

“City will be encouraged by what they have seen at Chelsea in that they are now seen as the premier London club as far as global interest is concerned.

“City can now use a different strategy in terms of having satellite clubs. They can now go to sponsors and offer multiple clubs with similar kits and styles. That makes it appealing to sponsors and commercial entities.”

