Manchester City Make Comment After Jack Grealish Was Filmed on Night Out With Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City have made a comment via a regional newspaper on a trio of players including Jack Grealish, after they were filmed on a night out in the city centre at the weekend.

The video, which has amassed over 380,000 views on Twitter in the past 24 hours, shows Manchester City stars Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez, and Jack Grealish leaving a city centre bar on Sunday evening.

The footage, originally posted on TikTok, appears to show Grealish being guided away from Albert's Schloss on Peter Street by a man close to the first-team squad for what the caption describes as being 'too drunk'.

However, Manchester City have since commented on the video emerging on social media, and denied such reason as to why the players were heading away from the bar via the Manchester Evening News.

As per Simon Bajkowski of the MEN, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are 'not expected to' face any sanction from Manchester City, as the club are satisfied that there were no issues with the players being out on Sunday evening.

While the video on social media claimed Grealish had been 'turned away' from the bar for being 'too drunk', Manchester City have denied this to the Manchester Evening News, insisting that the three players took the decision to leave 'after a mix-up with staff'.

According to the report, the entire Manchester City squad had been given two days off, and the group seen in the video went off for a meal, with all three players returning on Tuesday to train ahead of the Brentford game.

Manchester City will be seeking to maintain the form they showcased at the weekend this week, after a 4-1 victory over Championship high-flyers Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend.

Brentford are the visitors to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with the previous encounter between the two sides in London resulting in a narrow and hard-fought victory for Pep Guardiola's squad via a single Phil Foden strike.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra