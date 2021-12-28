Man City Make Comment on Availability of Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko Ahead of Brentford Clash

Manchester City have commented on the availability of Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko for their upcoming Premier League game against Brentford.

The Premier League champions are currently in the middle of an impressive winning run in the English top-flight, spanning a total of nine games and showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

However, as of late, concerns over the fitness of star players has meant some fans have been wondering whether that run is perhaps on the verge of coming to a half prematurely due to personnel available to Pep Guardiola.

On Monday, a total of five players were seemingly missing from training following the 6-3 win over Leicester City: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri.

Putting concerns to rest, Manchester City have commented on the availability of two of the aforementioned names, as per the information of Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

It has been stated that both Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been declared available for the upcoming Premier League trip to face top-flight newcomers Brentford in the capital on Wednesday night.

Confirmation of the pair's availability will no doubt be a major boost to Pep Guardiola, who was seemingly on the verge of having no available full-backs for the trip south - while also leaving major selection headaches for millions of Fantasy Football players.

Instead, the usual names who were missing from the victory over Leicester on Sunday afternoon, are currently set to be missing once more, with Manchester City stating that a lack of fitness and injuries are the reasons behind their absences.

