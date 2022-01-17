Manchester City Make Complaint to Premier League Productions Following Commentary Comment Against Chelsea

Manchester City reportedly made a complaint to Premier League Productions after a comment was made by a co-commentator during the club's 1-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend.

City fans are no strangers to jabs and jibes from rival fans over the supposed lack of support the club gets inside the Etihad Stadium on a general matchday, regardless of the competition or occasion.

With the club's rapidly changing landscape in the last decade, many fans throughout the game have been priced out by rising ticket prices and a general increase in the amount of matches being played each season.

As a result, jokes are made, songs are sung and insults are hurled towards Manchester City, and those within the club believe the narrative from rivals is unnecessary, and unfair.

To make matters worse, former Liverpool player Jim Beglin referred to the Etihad Stadium as the 'Emptyhad' during Manchester City's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, while on co-commentary.

According to Mike Keegan of the Mail, Manchester City officials were not impressed complained to in-house broadcaster Premier League Productions while the match was still being played in front of 53,319 spectators at the Etihad Stadium.

Beglin was apologetic for his slip of the tongue after the match, sending out a tweet to make up for his mistake.

"I have the greatest respect for Manchester City Football Club," he wrote.

"In no way was my verbal error today intended to cause City fans any offence."

Back on the pitch, Manchester City's 1-0 victory over title rivals Chelsea leaves them in good stead, as the back half of the season is now well underway.

The current Premier League champions now possess a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the table after 22 games.

