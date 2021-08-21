August 21, 2021
Man City Make Final Decision on Future of Star Defender This Summer - Juventus and Real Madrid Linked

Manchester City have agreed not to block any move for Aymeric Laporte this summer, if a bid of £60 million was to arrive for the Spain international defender, according to the latest information.
The centre-back fell out of favour with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in the 2020/2021 season, after new signing Ruben Dias formed a solid defensive partnership with John Stones.

In the months since, the 27-year-old was said to be looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium to find a club in need of a starting defender - and more importantly, to secure consistent game time at the very top of the game.

Like his teammate Bernardo Silva, Laporte is said to be keen on a move to La Liga, however Barcelona’s financial woes have ruled them out of any move, with Manchester City said to be after £60 million - a fee that would cover the £57 million forked out for the defender in January of 2018.

According to the ever-reliable Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail this week, Juventus and Real Madrid have shown interest in the defender over recent months, but there remains uncertainty as to whether any clubs can finance a deal at Manchester City’s aforementioned £60 million valuation.

Despite that, games will likely still be available for Aymeric Laporte, if he is unable to force a move. Manchester City will likely fight on multiple fronts, as normal, and Pep Guardiola will have to rotate his squad heavily - especially after a long summer with a short pre-season for most players.

Pep Guardiola and his men will look to bounce back from a disappointing opening day defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, as Norwich City come into town on Saturday afternoon.

John Stones' short pre-season could work in Aymeric Laporte's favour during the early stages of the campaign, if he is looking for time on the pitch as Pep Guardiola could turn to the Spanish international for the opening home match of the season. 

