Manchester City Make Major Change to Policy For Liverpool Game Amid 'Black Market' Concerns

An emerging report says that Manchester City have initiated a change in their season ticket policy in order to halt the sale of tickets on the black market for their contest against Liverpool in the Premier League.

April 10th awaits as the most seismic day of the 2021/22 Premier League season so far for two of the division’s best sides, as Manchester City and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head in a classic title decider.

With a mere point separating both sides at the top of the table, the fixture has all the makings of yet another classic - similar to the one we witnessed during the epic 2-2 draw, back in October 2021.

Considering the stakes are as sky-high, it comes as no surprise that any and every supporter from both sides has a burning desire to be in attendance for the titanic contest.

As a result, a report by Simon Mullock of the Mirror has revealed that Manchester City are said to have ‘changed’ their season ticket policy in order to prevent seats from being sold on the 'black market' for the clash against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Further details suggest that one undisclosed online provider has set a whopping £2000 price for the showdown at the Etihad Stadium, with 300 seats understood to have already been sold in the process.

It is stated that the home fans that have forked out the aforementioned fee are set to be the recipients of a hospitality package, a prospect that would naturally tempt Liverpool fans, considering the away seats are priced at £1600 without any VIP add-ons.

The Mirror have also claimed that several ‘unscrupulous’ agencies and scouts have already secured access to thousands of tickets for the title-defining contest.

It is reported that the Sky Blues have directly contacted season-ticket holders who are unable to attend the game to explain that they have changed their ticket exchange policy for the clash.

Usually, fans that cannot be present for a match can use the ticket exchange function that hands back a seat to the club. In the event that City can sell it on, the fan receives 1/19th of the price they have shelled out for their season ticket.

In the context of the City-Liverpool game, fans will be subject to a full refund, regardless of whether the ticket gets further sold on.

