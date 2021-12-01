Man City Make Significant Decision on Future of Rising Star James McAtee - Player Attracting Interest from Swansea City

Swansea City have emerged as one of the clubs interested in the loan signing of the highly-rated Manchester City teenager James McAtee, but the Etihad club look to set to hold on to the academy star.

The ongoing 2021/22 season has a been a great one for Manchester City academy stars.

Phil Foden has cemented himself as one of world football's premier attacking talents, Cole Palmer has announced himself as a first-team player in Pep Guardiola's squad, and a 6-1 drubbing of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup saw eight academy stars feature.

One of the brightest talents to emerge as a future star from Manchester City's youth set-up has been James McAtee.

With 11 goals in 11 Premier League 2 matches so far this season, the 19-year-old appears to be the next attacking player to make the daunting leap into Manchester City's star-studded first team.

However, with the teenager having only made two senior appearances this season, several lower league clubs have made their interest in McAtee known.

According to the information of Wales Online in recent weeks, Swansea City are among the many clubs interested in taking the midfielder on loan. Other clubs believed to be holding an interest, albeit of a permanent nature, include Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax, and Liverpool.

However, Manchester City have yet to express any interest in sanctioning an exit for McAtee, according to the latest update from Wales Online, with the belief that more time around the first team could be more beneficial to his development - as was the case with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

“We have exceptional players in the academy," said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola continued, "I am not shy to use them. If they are good, they are going to get an opportunity."

Only time will tell if James McAtee will be the next man to progress up from the Manchester City academy, but if recent history tells us anything, it is that the longer he remains training with Pep Guardiola and the first team, the more likely he is to break in to the club's star studded match-day squad.

