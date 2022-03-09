Skip to main content

Manchester City Make TWO Overnight Changes to Champions League Squad List Ahead of Sporting CP Tie

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have made changes to their Champions League squad list overnight, on the eve of the club's last-16 second-leg tie with Sporting CP at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City take on the Portuguese giants on Wednesday night, in the second-half of a tie that may already be a foregone conclusion following events in Portugal midway through last month.

A Bernardo Silva brace, as well as a trio of goals from Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Phil Foden put the Premier League champions into what many would regard as an unassailable lead - with the score being 5-0 before a ball is kicked in Manchester.

With such a significant advantage coming into this week's clash, it provides Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff with the perfect opportunity to rest and rotate many of the team, while also handing opportunities to academy talents.

On Tuesday night, as reported by Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City made two changes to their Champions League Squad List, with full-back CJ Egan-Riley and wide-forward Samuel Edozie being added to the 'B-List'.

Following their inclusions, both players are now eligible to play a part in the clash with Sporting CP on Wednesday night, which could mark a special return to first-team action for Samuel Edozie - who has missed most of the season with a long-term leg injury.

The Manchester Evening News also reports that Cieran Slicker, Luke Mbete, James McAtee, and Liam Delap are all already registered among Manchester City's Champions League squad lists.

Promising Brazilian forward Kayky, and defensive midfield prospect Romeo Lavia are both already included in Manchester City's main squad, while Cole Palmer and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand have both not been included due to injury, and will play no part.

