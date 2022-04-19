Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Defends Weakened Team Selection Against Liverpool Despite FA Cup Semi-Final Defeat

Pep Guardiola explained why he has no regrets about his chosen Manchester City lineup against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final and the thinking behind his decision despite his side's 3-2 defeat at Wembley on Saturday.

Prior to and following Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final, several of the club’s passionate fanbase were miffed by Pep Guardiola’s decision to play a second-string side.

With a full-strength Reds side taking the Blues to the cleaners by racing to a 3-0 lead in the first-half, many underwhelming displays from players across the pitch didn't help appease the club's fans - who had grievances galore when the line-ups were announced ahead of the 15:30 [UK] kick-off on Saturday.

Amongst Guardiola's seven changes to the lineup from the second-leg of his side's Champions League quarter-final tie in Madrid was Zack Steffen, who was picked in favour of Ederson and went on to made a clanger in possession that gifted Sadio Mane with his first goal of the tie.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Speaking ahead of City's upcoming Premier League encounter against Brighton, Guardiola was quizzed about whether he had any regrets about his divisive team selection in the FA Cup semi-final. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images “No. I understand the opinions of my fans. My selection was for many reasons. They (the starting players against Liverpool) were ready," the Manchester City manager said in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. IMAGO / PA Images "Kevin (De Bruyne) wasn't ready, (Ilkay) Gundogan wasn't ready. I understand the questions, I was in the hotel in Madrid and in London, I spoke with my doctors and physios.

“We listen and take the decisions. We have a lot of information you don't have. If we were tired, we wouldn't run in the second-half.

"For many games, I ask a lot of my staff for the situations and moods of players. After that, I take the decisions.”

In addition to Guardiola's comments, it is key to remember that as opposed to City, Liverpool had the luxury of resting a chunk of their strongest starting XI against Benfica last week.

With a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid as well as an unrelenting Premier League finale in store, Guardiola simply had to look at the bigger picture while selecting his starting XI for the FA Cup semi-final.

