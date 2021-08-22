August 22, 2021
Man City Manager Describes Defender As "Best In The World" Following Norwich Victory

Pep Guardiola has discussed the performance of Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.
Laporte was the scorer of Manchester City’s third goal against Daniel Farke's side, as the Blues scored five against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

As the Etihad Stadium returned to full capacity for the first time in over eighteen months, fans were treated to a sublime showing, as the Champions returned to winning ways in fabulous fashion.

After a disappointing loss to Spurs on the opening weekend of the season last Sunday, Pep Guardiola opted to play both Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus, as he handed a home debut to record signing Jack Grealish.

The £100 million man doubled City’s lead, after an own goal by Tim Krul inside ten minutes. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez also opened their goalscoring accounts for the season.

Also on the scoresheet was Aymeric Laporte, who was partnered alongside Ruben Dias due to John Stones being “not fully fit”, according to the club.

The Frenchman, who represented Spain at the European Championships, has been linked with a potential move away from the Etihad this summer, with a number of La Liga clubs having been interested in signing the central defender.

Laporte is one of several first-team players who were reportedly open to leaving the Premier League Champions this summer, with City having agreed not to stand in Aymeric Laporte’s way if a bid of £60M comes in, according to journalist Jack Gaughan. 

Despite the transfer speculation, Laporte made his 106th Manchester City start on Saturday, with a performance which led to Pep Guardiola describing him as the “best left-footed centre-back for build-up in the world.”

Speaking post-match about the centre-backs performance, Guardiola said, "Aymeric [Laporte] is the best left-footed centre-back for build-up in the world.” 

